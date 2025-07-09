Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,077,260 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 899,214 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,077,260 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $40,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the first quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 38,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 217.6% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 86,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 59,107 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 87.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,816 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.76. 1,693,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,075,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average is $42.33.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.31 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 13.14%. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $396,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,008 shares in the company, valued at $441,352.80. This trade represents a 47.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $938,400. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

