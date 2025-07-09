Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 86,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 27,251 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 2,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 495,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $218.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Arete began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Arete Research raised Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.91.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

