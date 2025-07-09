Harvey Capital Management Inc. Purchases 567 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,133 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,969,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,907 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813,214 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533,496 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $623.33 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $629.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $595.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $584.11. The company has a market cap of $627.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

