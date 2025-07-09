GFG Capital LLC Sells 4,797 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GFG Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 3.6% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,220.00 price target (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,185.61.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $1,275.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $542.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,214.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,042.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total transaction of $30,566,289.85. Following the transaction, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,421.70. This trade represents a 98.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,132.38, for a total transaction of $2,945,320.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,614.58. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.