Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $24,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,275.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $542.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,214.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,042.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,126.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,185.61.

In related news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total value of $387,596.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total transaction of $797,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

