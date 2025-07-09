Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,275.31 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $542.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,214.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,042.85.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,220.00 target price (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 19th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,185.61.

In other Netflix news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total transaction of $387,596.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total transaction of $3,400,079.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,949.02. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

