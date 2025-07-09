Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $315.00 to $330.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Broadcom traded as high as $279.45 and last traded at $276.22, with a volume of 3957716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.80.

AVGO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial set a $295.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,489,182.32. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 854,716 shares of company stock worth $221,433,761. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,900,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,647,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,624,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,893,010,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

