McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,511 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $69,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.07. 156,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,274. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $305.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.45. The company has a market capitalization of $208.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.17.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

