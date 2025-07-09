Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,127 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2%

PG stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,452,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,506,997. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.15. The company has a market capitalization of $369.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $156.58 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.