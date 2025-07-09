Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.45.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $157.85 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $156.58 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $370.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.15.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

