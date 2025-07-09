Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Sells 410 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268,011 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $140,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 35,609 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $521.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.57.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.4%

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $7.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,465,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,575,981. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley acquired 86,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.57 per share, with a total value of $25,019,019.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 679,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,081,295.01. This trade represents a 14.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $179,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,390. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.