Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,402,151,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,949,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222,885 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,103,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118,819 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 8,419.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,961,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,458,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,352 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $302.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.71.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 81.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.27.

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

