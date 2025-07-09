S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Lessened by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Topsail Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 40.4% during the first quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 5.2% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 73,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.79.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $527.98. 59,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,526. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $545.39. The company has a market capitalization of $161.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

