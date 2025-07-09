Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) Stake Cut by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total value of $643,242.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,442.95. The trade was a 18.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.78, for a total value of $1,003,982.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,041.86. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.78. 259,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $273.19 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.62.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Argus set a $370.00 price objective on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.71.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

