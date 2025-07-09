Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Has $703,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,578 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 188,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 85,414 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 156,770 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $24,083,000 after purchasing an additional 45,769 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 42.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $159.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.04. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $211.09.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,310,735. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.00.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

