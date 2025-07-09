Slagle Financial LLC Has $664,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Slagle Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $623.33 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $629.25. The firm has a market cap of $627.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $595.94 and a 200-day moving average of $584.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.