Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43,389 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $39,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3%

LMT traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $461.59. 68,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,347. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Melius downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

