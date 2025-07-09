Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.65.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,297,971. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $267.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

