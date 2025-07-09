Topsail Wealth Management LLC Sells 315 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Topsail Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,720 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,725,190,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 39,039.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,982 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,935,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,570,511,000 after purchasing an additional 895,896 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,175,326,000 after purchasing an additional 794,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $291.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.45. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Argus cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $350.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,251.44. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

