Topsail Wealth Management LLC Acquires 478 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Topsail Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 756,990 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,886,000 after purchasing an additional 52,235 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,614,000 after purchasing an additional 568,120 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $556.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $522.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.17. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $557.20.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.