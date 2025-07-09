Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $5.14 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 0.7% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 460,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,577,000 after acquiring an additional 253,994 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 284,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after buying an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,699,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $111.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.38.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $275,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 165,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,190,168.70. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 121,152 shares in the company, valued at $13,026,263.04. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock worth $6,340,745 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

