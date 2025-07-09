Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,226,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,308 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 3.2% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $400,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.91.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $218.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.68. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

