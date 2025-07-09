The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1%

DIS stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.70. The stock had a trading volume of 854,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,990,240. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $218.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.83.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

