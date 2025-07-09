Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $149.79 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $149,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,011,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 16,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.28. 408,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354,672. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.83 and its 200-day moving average is $108.51. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

