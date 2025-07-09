The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,906 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 479.9% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 164.7% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 395,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,026,000 after acquiring an additional 246,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $121.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

