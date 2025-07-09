Slagle Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Slagle Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,177 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $97.11 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $774.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.24 and its 200-day moving average is $94.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 630,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,421,282. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 945,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,619,848.90. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,711 shares of company stock worth $13,710,319 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

