Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $45.74 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $45,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $3,144,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.19.
Shares of DE stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $509.54. The stock had a trading volume of 31,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,724. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The stock has a market cap of $138.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $508.42 and a 200 day moving average of $476.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
