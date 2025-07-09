Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 25,436 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,346,817. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.64. The company has a market capitalization of $266.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.