Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34,655.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,901,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $455,993,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,714,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,136,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,390 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,174,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,807,438,000 after acquiring an additional 902,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.08.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $140,120.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,682.96. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.60. 100,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,900. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.27 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 77.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

