Alpha Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,721,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,741,409,000 after buying an additional 339,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,475,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,245,881,000 after acquiring an additional 352,143 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Amgen by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,212,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,182,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,503 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Amgen by 1,292.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,495,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,693,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029,058 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Amgen by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,431,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,676,183,000 after purchasing an additional 875,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $297.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market cap of $160.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $346.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

