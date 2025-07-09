Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN) is Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 2.7% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $23,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. LBP AM SA lifted its stake in Linde by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 379,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,593,000 after acquiring an additional 35,955 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its stake in Linde by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 375,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Argus raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.90.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $475.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $224.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.89. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.57%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

