Lbp Am Sa Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lbp Am Sa cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,707 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,336,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Netflix by 151.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,407 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Netflix by 17.8% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 926 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,185.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,948,144. This trade represents a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total transaction of $3,400,079.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,949.02. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,277.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $543.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,214.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,042.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

