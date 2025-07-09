The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,038,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $594,412,000 after buying an additional 138,198 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.5%

GS stock opened at $700.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $623.32 and a 200-day moving average of $593.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $437.37 and a fifty-two week high of $726.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $614.00.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

