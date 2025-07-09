New Insight Wealth Advisors Has $1.29 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

New Insight Wealth Advisors grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $627.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $630.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $614.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of GS stock opened at $696.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $437.37 and a one year high of $726.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $623.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $593.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

