PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 3.3% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $41,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 295,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,973,000 after purchasing an additional 33,652 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of PEP stock opened at $135.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $185.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $180.91.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

