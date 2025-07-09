Chemung Canal Trust Co. Purchases 1,685 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,613 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.2% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 432,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $125,350,000 after buying an additional 23,024 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 345,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $107,867,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 22.9% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $291.70 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,251.44. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.17.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

