International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Planning Group LLC

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.6% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.7%

International Business Machines stock opened at $290.56 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $174.45 and a twelve month high of $296.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.50.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

