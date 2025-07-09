3,005 Shares in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 0.7% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. BXM Wealth LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra Research raised CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.
Insider Activity
In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CocaCola Price Performance
Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.71.
CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.
CocaCola Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.
About CocaCola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
