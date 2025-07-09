CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lessened its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth about $3,402,151,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,802,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,756 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,103,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,819 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,949,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222,885 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,566,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791,300 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,798,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,163,380. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.71.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. CocaCola’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research upgraded CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.27.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

