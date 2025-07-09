Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Flossbach Von Storch SE

Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 280,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,673 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $46,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,365,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,047,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,772 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,547,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,562,498,000 after buying an additional 2,572,488 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $362,773,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,498,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,678,283,000 after buying an additional 2,074,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,244,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,318,000 after buying an additional 1,944,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.6%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $227.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $237.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 30.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

