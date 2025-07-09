Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $671.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $675.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $618.75 and a 200-day moving average of $596.82. The company has a market cap of $95.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

