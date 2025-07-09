Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 669 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in AbbVie by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $189.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The stock has a market cap of $333.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 279.15%.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

