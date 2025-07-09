Brick & Kyle Associates Sells 14,985 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Brick & Kyle Associates cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,985 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.0% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 60,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $189.60 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.77. The company has a market capitalization of $334.91 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 279.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Bank of America lifted their price target on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

