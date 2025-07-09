Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 268 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.3% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $367.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $365.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.92. The company has a market cap of $365.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

