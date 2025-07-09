GFG Capital LLC Sells 503 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

GFG Capital LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. May Barnhard Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC now owns 28,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

