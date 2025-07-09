Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,099,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 198,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,049,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $109.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $111.06.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.