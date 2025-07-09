Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,170 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 247,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $42,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 251,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 13,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,600. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $689,253.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 48,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,737.60. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,749 shares of company stock valued at $40,942,387 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.62.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.2%

ICE stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.71. 71,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.83 and a 200-day moving average of $167.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.32 and a 1 year high of $183.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

