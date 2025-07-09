Lbp Am Sa Acquires 93,892 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lbp Am Sa raised its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,892 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $62,654,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Intel by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $211,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806,882 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 124.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,049 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,379,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Intel by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 64,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cfra Research raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.76.

Intel Trading Up 6.3%

Intel stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.