MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $189.60 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 279.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Erste Group Bank upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

