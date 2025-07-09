New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,900 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.76.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

